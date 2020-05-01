Evelyn Morlock Baron
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Morlock Baron

Manalapan - Evelyn Morlock Baron, 91, of Manalapan (formerly of Maplewood), passed away on April 30, 2020 in Freehold, NJ.

Evelyn was born on March 6, 1929 to Erwin and Erna in Newark, NJ. She graduated from Brevard College in North Carolina. She also attended LIM College in NYC, formerly known as Laboratory Institute of Merchandising. Evelyn was an a Associate Buyer for Montgomery Ward for many years before retiring.

Evelyn is survived by her most dearest sister, Mildred Laggner; three nieces; a nephew; seven great nieces; five great nephews; four great-great nieces and nephews on the Laggner side and eight nephews; six nieces on the Baron side.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. William J. Baron, whom had a dental practice in Fords, NJ for many years; her parents, Erwin and Erna Morlock.

Private family services will be held at Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Morganville, NJ.

Memorials are suggested to be made in Evelyn's honor to the American Lung and American Heart Associations. Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
501 Highway 79
Morganville, NJ 07751
(732) 566-5300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved