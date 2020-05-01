Evelyn Morlock Baron
Manalapan - Evelyn Morlock Baron, 91, of Manalapan (formerly of Maplewood), passed away on April 30, 2020 in Freehold, NJ.
Evelyn was born on March 6, 1929 to Erwin and Erna in Newark, NJ. She graduated from Brevard College in North Carolina. She also attended LIM College in NYC, formerly known as Laboratory Institute of Merchandising. Evelyn was an a Associate Buyer for Montgomery Ward for many years before retiring.
Evelyn is survived by her most dearest sister, Mildred Laggner; three nieces; a nephew; seven great nieces; five great nephews; four great-great nieces and nephews on the Laggner side and eight nephews; six nieces on the Baron side.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. William J. Baron, whom had a dental practice in Fords, NJ for many years; her parents, Erwin and Erna Morlock.
Private family services will be held at Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Morganville, NJ.
Memorials are suggested to be made in Evelyn's honor to the American Lung and American Heart Associations. Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.