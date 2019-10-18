Services
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Wellwood Cemetery
Farmingdale, NY
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lions Gate
Voorhees, NJ
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lions Gate
Voorhees, NJ
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:30 PM
at the home of Alan and Bryna Plofker
Evelyn Plofker Obituary
Evelyn Plofker

Voorhees, NJ - October 17, 2019. Wife of the late Morton Plofker. Mother of Alan (Bryna) Plofker, Steven (Bobbi Brown) Plofker, Naomi (Jim) Morris and Richard (Mary Jane) Plofker. Grandmother of Becca, Jessica, Jeremy, Tyler, Dylan, Cody, Duke, Owen and Nate. Great Grandmother of Evie and Max. Graveside services are Sunday beginning 12:00 noon at Wellwood Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. The family will receive guests at Lions Gate in Voorhees, NJ on Monday from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, and also at the home of Alan and Bryna Plofker on Tuesday beginning at 6:30 pm. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
