Services
Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home - Brick
109 Pier Avenue at Route 70
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 477-5858
For more information about
Evelyn Rivera
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home - Brick
109 Pier Avenue at Route 70
Brick, NJ 08723
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home - Brick
109 Pier Avenue at Route 70
Brick, NJ 08723
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home - Brick
109 Pier Avenue at Route 70
Brick, NJ 08723
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home - Brick
109 Pier Avenue at Route 70
Brick, NJ 08723
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Rivera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Rivera


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Rivera Obituary
Evelyn Rivera

Toms River - Evelyn Rivera, 88, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on August 6, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune. She was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico and lived and raised in NY, before moving to Newark, NJ in 1960. She has lived in Toms River for 10 years. Evelyn was predeceased by her sisters Gladys and Betty Gonzales. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Philip Rivera of Toms River, three sons, Philip and his wife Donna Rivera of East Stroudsburg, PA, Mike and his wife Colleen Rivera of Orlando, FL, and David Rivera and his partner Kellye Smith of Budd Lake, NJ, three grandchildren, Jason, Ryan, and Jonathan, and one great-grandson, Leo. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM and Monday, August 12, 2019 from 9-10 AM, with a funeral service at 10 AM, at Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home, 109 Pier Avenue at Route 70, Brick, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now