|
|
Evelyn Rivera
Toms River - Evelyn Rivera, 88, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on August 6, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune. She was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico and lived and raised in NY, before moving to Newark, NJ in 1960. She has lived in Toms River for 10 years. Evelyn was predeceased by her sisters Gladys and Betty Gonzales. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Philip Rivera of Toms River, three sons, Philip and his wife Donna Rivera of East Stroudsburg, PA, Mike and his wife Colleen Rivera of Orlando, FL, and David Rivera and his partner Kellye Smith of Budd Lake, NJ, three grandchildren, Jason, Ryan, and Jonathan, and one great-grandson, Leo. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM and Monday, August 12, 2019 from 9-10 AM, with a funeral service at 10 AM, at Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home, 109 Pier Avenue at Route 70, Brick, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 10, 2019