Evelyn T. Toner, 89, of Whiting, NJ, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. She was born in Queens, NY to Andrew and Eva Zoeller on July 30, 1930. Evelyn was married to Glenn A. Toner on September 20, 1957 and resided in Livingston, NJ and Old Bridge, NJ. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in Brooklyn, NY and was employed by Texaco Corporation, New York City, NY in the legal department. She retired from Angostura International in 1995, where she was the administrative assistant to the CEO. Evelyn moved to Crestwood Village 5, Whiting, NJ in 1997 and was a secretary of the Homeowners Association. During retirement, she was a volunteer at Kimball Medical Center, Whiting, NJ. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church and a member of the church's Altar Rosary Society.
Evelyn was a voracious reader, master NY Times crossword puzzle solver and enjoyed traveling around the country with her close friends. She particularly loved her visits with family to Island Beach and Point Pleasant, NJ.
Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Glenn A. Toner and her son, Peter J. Toner. She is survived by two sons, Mark A. Toner of Norwalk, CT and Christopher and Amysusan Toner of Whiting, NJ; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Toner of Jackson, NJ; brother, George Zoeller of Lakewood, NJ; five grandchildren, Shannon Clapp and Adam Clapp of Stafford Township, NJ, Sarah Toner of Freehold, NJ, Jill Toner of Norwalk, CT, Ryan Toner of Norwalk, CT and Patrick Toner of Whiting, NJ; three great-grandchildren, Leigha, Austin and Ashley Clapp and nephew, Robert Zoeller of Jackson, NJ.
A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Whiting, NJ in the near future. Arrangements are under the direction of Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, Whiting. For information and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020.