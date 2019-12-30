|
|
Evelyn Taraszkiewicz
Toms River - Evelyn Taraszkiewicz (Nee:Finnegan) 76, of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Community Medical Center in Toms River.
Evelyn was born in Bayonne, New Jersey and resided there most of her life before moving to Toms River, New Jersey in 2012. Evelyn was a Teacher and Administrator for the Bayonne Board of Education for over 40 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Dr. Vincent A. Taraszkiewicz II. Devoted Mother of Vincent A. Taraszkiewicz III, Mark Taraszkiewicz and his Wife Megan and Paul Taraszkiewicz. Cherished Grandmother of Emmalee, Nora, Molly, and the late Owen Taraszkiewicz. Loving Sister of Lawrence Finnegan and the late William Finnegan. Dear Niece of the late Reverend Thomas Finnegan. She is also survived by many Nieces and Nephews.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend the Viewing on Thursday, January 2nd from
3 - 7 PM at the G. Keenen O'Brien Funeral Home, 984 Avenue C, Bayonne. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, January 3rd at 11 AM at Saint John Paul II Parish, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Bayonne. Interment to follow, Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019