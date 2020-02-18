|
|
Evelyn Woodman
Bayville - Evelyn Strube Woodman, 95, of Bayville passed away on February 17, 2020. Born in Hackensack, NJ raised in Maywood, she graduated from Bogota High school class of 1942. Evelyn lived many years in Saddle Brook and summered in Bayville since 1955 moving there permanently in 1980.
Mrs. Woodman worked at Wright Aero Nautical Corp. in Patterson and Woodridge for 12 years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, being by the water, watching Fox news, spending time with her family and grandchildren and most of all her great grandchildren.
Mrs. Woodman is predeceased by her husband Everett "Woody" Woodman; Parents Carl and Viola Strube; sister Doris Reese and brother Harold Strube. Surviving is her son Mike Woodman and his wife Valerie; three grandchildren, Michael Woodman and his wife Kim, Steven Woodman and Christopher Woodman; two great grandchildren, Zachary and Grace. Also surviving are her extended family, dear friends and "Out-laws" Marion and Andy Wojciak.
Viewing will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4pm - 7pm at Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd Bayville, NJ 08721. Funeral will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8:30am in the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at B.G.W.C. D. Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown for a 10:30am service in the chapel.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020