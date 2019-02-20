|
|
Evelyne Filipek
Brick Township - Evelyne Stefanik Filipek, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at home in Brick Township at the age of 91. Born and raised in the Vailsburg section of Newark, she was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Vailsburg. Evelyne graduated from West Side High School in Newark. After marriage, she lived in West Orange, New Jersey prior to moving to Brick Township in January of 1959. She lived in the Herbertsville section of Brick prior to moving to Greenbriar II in October of 1997.
Evelyne was a former parishioner of St. Dominic Church in Brick. She spent many wonderful years at St. Dominic Church and St. Dominic School. She was one of the original founding families in the then new parish, and was a Rosarian and class mother for 8 years. Now a parishioner of Church of the Epiphany in the Herbertsville section of Brick, she was a Nocturnal Adoration Member.
Evelyne is predeceased by her loving parents: Albert and Julia (Sarnet) Stefanik, and nine dear brothers and sisters: brothers William, Joseph and Albert Stefanik, and sisters Ella Baer, Mary Burns, Julia ("Jule") Christensen, Emma Haefeli, Florence Salinardi, and Doris Ott. Surviving are her beloved and dear, wonderful, husband Henry ("Hank") of 63 years, and adoring children: daughter Joanne Shockey and her husband Gary of Locust Grove, Virginia, daughter Elaine Mary Vieira and her husband Luis of Howell, New Jersey, son Henry Alan Filipek and his wife Jennifer of Antioch, Illinois; eight dear grandchildren: Sarah Price and Joseph Mohyla of Virginia; Chaeli, Jillian and Tyler ("TJ") Vieira of Howell, New Jersey, and Rachael and twins Christian and Ethan Filipek of Antioch, Illinois; and one great-grandchild, Harleigh Marilyn Price. Evelyne is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick. A funeral mass will be offered on Saturday at 10AM at Church of the Epiphany, Brick, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyne's memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019