Services
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ 08753
732-349-1234
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
124 Hickory Lane
Bayville, NJ
Everett H. Pfeiffer Jr.


1934 - 2019
Everett H. Pfeiffer Jr. Obituary
Everett H. Pfeiffer, Jr.

Bayville - Everett H. Pfeiffer Jr. , 85, of Bayville, New Jersey passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born on May 21, 1934 in Coram, New York. As a youngster, Everett grew up in a family that ran one of Long Island's oldest general stores and post offices. He excelled at school and went on to attend Rider College where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1955. He then went on to become a CPA in 1959.

Everett married his dear wife Barbara (Jaeger) in 1957. They went on to have 5 children: Jonathan, Joel, David, Allison (Spicciatie) and Judith (Vacchiano). His true love, Barbara, passed away in 1996. At the time of his death he had 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild on the way.

Everett was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1957. He spent the better part of his life, along with his wife, sharing the Bible's hope with others. His willingness to extend help to others was well known by all.

A Memorial for Everett Pfeiffer Jr. will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 124 Hickory Lane, Bayville, NJ 08721. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 18, 2019
