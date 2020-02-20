|
Everett "Jay" Pancoast
Everett 'Jay' Pancoast, age 63 passed away Friday November 29, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Trenton, NJ. Resided in New Egypt while raising his three children, than later retired to Virginia in 2006. He is survived by his wife Pixie Pancoast, 2 sons Jason and Jeremy Pancoast, daughter Michelle, 6 grandchildren and 10 siblings. Jay worked with the Local 825 Operating Engineers of Springfield NJ. He loved spending time with his family, camping, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a loving brother, friend, and the best grandfather, who his grandchildren adored. He will be forever missed by those who loved him and will be in our hearts forever. Services will be held privately.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020