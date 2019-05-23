|
Exilia Pitts-Davis
Long Branch - Exilia "Loretta" Pitts-Davis of Long Branch, NJ passed away on May 18, 2019 at the age of 79 due to respiratory failure. Exilia dedicated her life caring for others at Riverview Medical Center for over 40 years as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She enjoyed completing jigsaw and crossword puzzles, reading, watching various sporting events, and spending time with family and friends. Exilia is survived by her children: Gilbert Davis, Jr., Ericka K. Davis, and Gabrielle J. Davis; three grandchildren and one great grandchild. A viewing will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10AM-12PM at the St. Paul Baptist Church, 7 W. Highlands Ave. Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716 with a funeral to follow at 12PM. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 23, 2019