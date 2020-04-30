Ezra Figueroa
Ezra Figueroa

Richmond - Ezra Jiovonni Figueroa, age 24, passed away April 24, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia.

Born in Lakewood, New Jersey, he was a life-long resident of New Jersey. He resided in Toms River and Brick before moving to Richmond, VA one year ago. He graduated from Brick Township Memorial High School in 2013.

Ezra was a loving-kind spirit who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed engaging in any type of sports, wrestling and baseball were among his favorite. Ezra was a fish; he had a passion for swimming and loved to be by water whenever possible. At the time of Ezra's transition, he worked as a Peer Mentor at the Healing Place in Richmond, VA where he was working to transform lives with his faith in God, love for people and always positive energy.

He is survived by his mother, Natikki Velez; his father, Carlos Figueroa and spouse, Rubi; his siblings, Jonathon, Jazmin, Bianca, Esabella and Elian; his paternal grandparents, Iris Lorenzo and Carlos Alberto Figueroa, Sr; his maternal grandfather, James Snelling, Jr. and his uncle, Alex Figueroa.

He is predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Isabel Velez and his paternal great-grandmother, Carmen Adorno.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation be made in Ezra's name to CARITAS (The Healing Place) at www.caritasva.org

Private funeral services and cremation will be held under the direction of Asian Indian Funeral Service, 75 Woodbridge Avenue, Highland Park, NJ. A video streamed service will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
