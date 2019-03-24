Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Restland Memorial Park
East Hanover, NJ
View Map
Faith Ann Weber Obituary
Faith Ann Weber

Lakewood - Faith Ann Weber, age 68, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Montclair, Faith was raised in Cedar Grove and has resided in Brick for the last 10 years.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Kevin M. Weber of 30 years whose heart she got on December 8, 1989; her children, Tina McCoy, Jaime Gutierrez, Jennifer Weber and Matthew Weber; her sister, Barbara Laporte and her husband, Woody; her brothers, Robert "Robbie" Moore Jr., and Donald Moore Sr. and his wife, Betty; her 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd. A Service will be held at the Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. followed by a 12:30 p.m. Service at the Chapel at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover before the interment.

To send condolences or to see the full obituary please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 24, 2019
