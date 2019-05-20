|
Faith Lessig
Cherry Hill - May 18, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Mother of Louis (Megan) Lessig. Grandmother of Andrew and Jonathan. Born in Newark, New Jersey. She was predeceased by her mother (Grace Robinson), father (A.W. Robinson) and sister (Lois). During her life she was a devoted daughter, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, educator and administrator who sought to make everyone around her better. She beat the statistics as more than four years ago she was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. Her prognosis was grim, but her will to fight was strong. Since May of 2015 she endured endless chemotherapy treatments, CT scans, as well as two major surgeries. Through it all she amazed her doctors and nurses with her positive response to the respective treatments. As an educator she impacted the lives of countless children throughout New Jersey as well as the lives of hundreds of staff members who were fortunate enough to work for her and with her, most recently at the Carl W. Goetz Middle School in Jackson, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 11:15 AM to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 noon. Int. Locustwood Mem. Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the home of Louis and Megan Lessig Tuesday through Thursday. Contributions may be made in her memory to The Fund for Penn Medicine to support colon cancer research and treatment.
