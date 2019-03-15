|
|
Fanny Colletti
Shrewsbury - Fanny (Filomena) Ponterio Colletti beloved wife of Vincent Colletti Sr. for 62 years passed away on March 13, 2019 at the age of 98 almost 14 years to the day after her husband. She was the daughter of Carmella & John Ponterio of Staten Island and was born and raised on Staten Island. Fanny and Vincent made their home on Staten Island for 39 years, while raising their family. In retirement, they lived in Leisure Knoll in Manchester, NJ. Fanny was a devoted homemaker to her husband and three children, which she considered to be her greatest achievement in life. She loved to cook, entertain and make everyone who entered their home feel like part of the family. Her fabulous cooking will be forever missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her. She also had a great flair for sewing, decorating and arts & crafts and loved to shop and wear the latest fashions and jewelry, even in her final years of life. While raising her children, she was very active in the PTA of St. Rock's Church of Staten Island, as well as the Delegate to the Staten Island Catholic Public Schools Association. She also participated in the March of Dime Drives and the of Staten Island. Fanny was predeceased by her loving husband Vincent, her parents, two sisters a brother and daughter- in-law. Her remaining sibling John Ponterio survives her. Fanny is survived by her three children Vincent (Catherine) Colletti of CT, Robert (Raquel) Colletti of CA and Vivienne (Jeffrey) Blumengold of NJ. She is also survived by grandchildren Kristine (David) Boisoneau, Tricia (Neil) Weiss, Robynn Colletti, Stacey (Michael) Jones, Craig (Kelly) Blumengold, Keri-Ann (Chris) Choukalas, and Cecilia Costa-Colletti. She also leaves ten great grandchildren; Julia, Jaime, and Evan Boisoneau, Jessica and Hannah Weiss, Carly and Sydney Jones, Brielle Blumengold and Kevin and Ryan Choukalas. She also leaves 3 step-grandchildren and 4 step great-grandchildren. Family and Friends are invited to gather at the Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester Township, NJ on Sunday, March 17,2019 from 3-8 followed by Church services at St. Johns Church in Lakehurst, NJ at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 followed by Burial at Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River, NJ. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made to the March of Dimes.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 15, 2019