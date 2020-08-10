Farida Nesheiwat
Bradley Beach - Farida Nesheiwat, 84 of Bradley Beach, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was in fellowship at the Fifth Avenue Chapel in Belmar. Farida was born and raised in Salt, Jordan. She came to live in Jersey City in 1958 and settled in Bradley Beach in 1970. Farida was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, maintaining a loving home and working beside her husband at the Handbag Hospital in Bradley Beach. She worked at the Bradley Beach Grammar School for 25 years and was known as 'Mama Nesh'. She was also a member of the Bradley Beach Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Farida was predeceased by her beloved husband Suleiman 'Sam' Nesheiwat, two sons, Graham and Edward, a brother Jacob and a sister Julia Nesheiwat.
Surviving are a son, David and wife Seham; two daughters, Lily Kircher and husband Ronald, Joyce Hagerman and husband Kelly; sisters, Frocina Kuttab, Mariam Nesheiwat, Nada Sirhed-Nesheiwat; brother Job Nesheiwat; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 5 to 7 pm at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River. A funeral service will be held 10:00 am Thursday at the funeral home for family only. Friends are invited to join the service through a Zoom Meeting. Please visit www.kedzfuneralhome.com
for instructions and to leave condolences. In lieu of flowers donations can be given to Bradley Beach Fire Company & First Aid in her name.