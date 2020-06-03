Fay Lillian Grossman passed away on June 2, 2020 at age 92 after a short illness.
Fay was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 16, 1928 to Mollie and Koppel Steinberg, Russian and Hungarian immigrants. She spent most of her childhood in New York City, living in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Queens. Fay attended Brooklyn College, graduating in 1949 with a degree in Elementary Education. She received her Master's Degree from CCNY in
1955. On July 22,1956, Fay married a young Electrical Engineer, Sidney Grossman. In 1958, Fay and Sidney moved to Wanamassa, NJ to be closer to Sidney's job at Fort Monmouth. They joined Temple Beth Torah in 1962 and Fay became very involved with the Sisterhood, eventually becoming President. In 1968, Fay and Sidney built a house in Wayside to accommodate their growing family. Fay resumed her teaching career in 1969 and taught for 25 years in the Ocean Township School system. After Sidney passed away in 1986, Fay moved to The Manor at Wayside. She moved to Seabrook in Tinton Falls in 2010 where she lived until her death. Fay enjoyed her life in Seabrook, she reconnected with old friends and enjoyed many activities like playing bridge, her book club, and she was active in the Seabrook Jewish community.
Fay was preceded in death by her husband Sidney Julius Grossman. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Hyman and Mildred Steinberg, daughter and son-in-law Judith and Raymond Costello, daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Eric Birnbaum, son Marc Grossman, and daughter Meryl
Grossman. Her four granddaughters were a source of tremendous pride and joy, Marissa Costello Magdaleno, Sarah Birnbaum Schwartz, Rebecca Birnbaum, and Shaylynn Costello. One of her greatest joys in her later years, was attending her granddaughter Sarah's wedding to Scott Schwartz and granddaughter Marissa's wedding to Christian Magdaleno. Her great grandson, Jack Birny Schwartz's arrival in 2018 was a source of immense happiness for Fay. Fay is also survived by her nieces Eileen Small and Michele Miller, and nephews Greg DeCastros and Barry Steinberg. She also enjoyed a close relationship with her many great nieces and great nephews.
Fay's funeral and burial will be private, a memorial service for extended family and friends will be arranged at a later date. Memorial contributions in honor of Fay's lifelong love of books and education may be sent to firstbook.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.