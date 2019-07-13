|
Fedella Mastellone
Brick - Fedella Mastellone, 94, of Brick, NJ, passed away on July 11, 2019 at Ocean County Medical Center. She was born in New York, NY and lived in Belford for 24 years before relocating to Brick in 1992. Fedella was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family more than anything. Before relocating to Brick, She was an active parishioner of St. Mary's Parish and volunteered at St. Mary's Thrift Shop and Mater Dei High School. On her spare time, Fedella loved to read and do Crossword puzzles.
Surviving are two daughters and son-in-law, Fedela and James Policastro; Veronica Munro and her partner Terry Miller; son and daughter-in-law, Arnold and Jane Mastellone Jr.; grandchildren, Robert (Amy) Munro, Jason (Jennifer) Munro, James (Michelle) Policastro Jr.; Nicholas (Meredith)Mastellone; Lauren (Frank) Gembry; Clare Daley, and Thomas Daley; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Michael, Sophia, Owen, Jacob, and Frankie.
Fedella was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Mastellone, Sr.; sister, Theresa Buccolo, and brother, Stanley Buccolo.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 9-10am at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered following visitation at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Keyport.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 13, 2019