Avon By The Sea - Felecia Claire Bernstein-Chunga, 61, Avon, passed away on October 5, 2019 after a six month battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her husband, John, who died on September 16, 2019. She was also predeceased by her parents, David and Lillian Bernstein. She is survived by her son, Samuel Lawrence, brother Joseph (his wife) Joan, Albany,NY, sister Beverley (her husband) Richard Isaacson, Oceanport, her aunt and uncle, Sid and Madeleine Bernstein, Lincroft. She is also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Felecia was the founder and director of Roses Fund for Animals, Avon. Through her efforts and fund raising many families were able to provide veterinary care for their beloved pets. Felecia and her husband, John, were also members of Avon's EMT system. Felecia worked many years for Meridian Health Care. Born in Long Branch, NJ, Felecia was a lifelong resident of Monmouth County. She was a graduate of Middletown North H.S. and Sweet Brier College, Va. She leaves behind a legacy of compassion for animals and those who love them. Roses Fund, Avon, NJ, will continue her efforts.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019