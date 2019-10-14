Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Resources
More Obituaries for Felecia Bernstein-Chunga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felecia Bernstein-Chunga

Add a Memory
Felecia Bernstein-Chunga Obituary
Felecia Bernstein-Chunga

Avon By The Sea - Felecia Claire Bernstein-Chunga, 61, Avon, passed away on October 5, 2019 after a six month battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her husband, John, who died on September 16, 2019. She was also predeceased by her parents, David and Lillian Bernstein. She is survived by her son, Samuel Lawrence, brother Joseph (his wife) Joan, Albany,NY, sister Beverley (her husband) Richard Isaacson, Oceanport, her aunt and uncle, Sid and Madeleine Bernstein, Lincroft. She is also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Felecia was the founder and director of Roses Fund for Animals, Avon. Through her efforts and fund raising many families were able to provide veterinary care for their beloved pets. Felecia and her husband, John, were also members of Avon's EMT system. Felecia worked many years for Meridian Health Care. Born in Long Branch, NJ, Felecia was a lifelong resident of Monmouth County. She was a graduate of Middletown North H.S. and Sweet Brier College, Va. She leaves behind a legacy of compassion for animals and those who love them. Roses Fund, Avon, NJ, will continue her efforts.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felecia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Download Now