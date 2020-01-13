|
|
Felicia Brodsky
Brick - Felicia Brodsky, 86, of Brick, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in both Little Ferry and Staten Island before moving to Brick in 2013.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joel Brodsky in 2012.
Surviving are her children Maryann Ambrosio of Brick, Felice "Phil" Furino and his wife Catherine of Fairfield, and David Brodsky and his wife Yamaris of New York. She is also survived by six grandchildren Stacey (David), Fred, P.J. (Frances), Justin, Gabriela and Matteo; two great-grandchildren Dominick and William; five step grandchildren and nine step great-grandchildren. All who affectionately called her "Nanny". She also leaves behind many devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be remembered for her love and generosity to all.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00AM at The Church of the Epiphany, Brick. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge. Donations in her memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Depart. 142, Memphis TN 38101-9908
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020