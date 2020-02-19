|
|
Felicia Introna
Forked River - Felicia C. Introna (nee Castellitto), 77, of Forked River, passed away on February 18, 2020 at Community Medical Center in Toms River. Felicia was born and raised in Hoboken, NJ and moved to Forked River in 1984. She was a communicant of St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church, Bayville. Although her world was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she always held a special place in her heart for her dog, Sandee. Felicia loved to cook and feed her kids. She would always find time though to travel down to Atlantic City to play her favorite slots.
Predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Sergio, Felicia is survived by her 3 sons, Corrado and his wife Suzanne, Paul and his wife Jennifer and Sammy, 4 grandchildren Sergio, Kristina, Paul and Anthony, 2 great-grandchildren Jaxon and Sage along with her sister, Andrianna Spadavecchia and her husband Nick and brother Michael Castellitto and his wife Anna.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Saturday, February 22 at 9:30 am at St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church, 33 Woodland Ave, Bayville. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. Donations in Felicia's memory would be appreciated to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020