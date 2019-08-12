|
Felicia (Pasco) Koller
Wanamassa - Felicia (Pasco) Koller- 104 of Wanamassa entered eternal life August 8, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune.
Felicia was predeceased by her husband Steven in 1980 as well as her brother and sister She is survived by her daughter Joyce Albano (Arthur) of Shark River Hills, two Grandchildren Artie Jr. Shark River Hills and Melissa Gagliardi of Long Branch. Felicia leaves fond memories to many Nieces, Nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Koller worked for Dr. Nogeuro as a medical assistant for 25 years, retiring after his death . Her greatest love was her family followed by her love of cooking and sewing.
Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home 1200 10th Ave Neptune has been entrusted with her arrangements. Entombment will be Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens 1pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 12, 2019