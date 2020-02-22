Services
Felicia Lysko


1926 - 2020
Felicia Lysko Obituary
Felicia Lysko

Formerly of

Hillside -

Felicia Lysko, 93, died peacefully on February 21 at Imperial Healthcare in Neptune. Born on July 21, 1926, in Jersey City, Felicia moved to Newark where she married and began her family. She moved to Hillside in 1956 and raised her children. She resided in Hillside for the next 62 years. She was an active member of the Hillside Senior Citizens Center where she shared many happy times with her dearest friends.

Felicia was predeceased by her husband John, her daughter Carol Ann, her sister Sophie Bellsiano, and her brothers Stanley and Theodore Zlobecki. She is survived by her son John and his wife Connie of Ocean Township, her son Gene and his wife Laurie of Annandale, and her granddaughter Andrea Lysko of Leesburg, Virginia.

Ely Funeral Home in Neptune is in charge of arrangements. Services will be private. Contributions in Felicia's memory can be made to the Hillside Senior Citizens Center. The family wishes to recognize the outstanding care and compassion provided by the staff at Imperial Healthcare.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
