O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose Church
603 7th Ave
Belmar, NJ
Felicia M. McCorry


1927 - 2019
Felicia M. McCorry Obituary
Felicia M. McCorry

Belmar - Felicia M. (nee LaPadura) McCorry, 92 of Belmar, NJ passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Coral Harbor Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Neptune City.

Born in Astoria, Queens, she had lived in Wayne before moving to Belmar in 1971.

Following high school graduation, Felicia attended Latin American Institute in New York City.

A self-taught pianist, Felicia loved music, dancing, and sang with a women's chorus at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

As a resident of Belmar, she had worked as a Legal Secretary for Birdsall & Madigan for many years. She was also a faithful Communicant of St. Rose RC Church.

Felicia was predeceased by her parents Marco and Maria LaPadura, her 12 siblings, her first husband Frank McCorry and her beloved second husband James L. McCorry.

Surviving are her devoted sons Timothy McCorry and wife Erin of Freehold, NJ and Terence McCorry of Kingston, NY and her 3 grandchildren Diana, Cody, and Gabriel.

Visitation Wednesday from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 7:00pm to 9:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, NJ 07719. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Rose Church, 603 7th Ave., Belmar, NJ 07719. Interment Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Wrightstown.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donation in Felicia's name to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090.

For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019
