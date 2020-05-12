Felix Sostre Castro
Felix Sostre Castro

Freehold Twp. - Felix Sostre Castro 84, of Freehold Twp. New Jersey, transitioned to be with the Lord at home with his family by his side on Monday, May 11, 2020. Felix retired from the Freehold Boro Road Department in 1995 after 26 years of Services. He served the community under his personally owned and operated lawn care service, Felix Lawn Service since 1982.

He is predeceased by Madeline Castro his wife; his parents, Luis Sostre and Concepcion Castro-Sostre; two sisters Irma Castro and Ana Maggie Sostre; and one brother Hector Sostre; grandchildren Dion Wilson, Demetria Wilson, Darnell Wilson and adored nephew Justin Mercer.

Surviving are his Daughters Donna G. Wynn (Tyshian Wynn) of GA and Felicia Wilson of Redbank, NJ; and son Billy Wilson of Freehold, NJ; Siblings Luis Sostre (Ana Sostre) of Freehold, NJ, Jaime (Migdalia Sostre) of Lakewood, NJ. Sister-in-laws Jean Lewis of NC, Elizabeth Wilson of Freehold, NJ and Debbie Doyle-Mercer of Toms River, NJ.

His Grandchildren Donny Wilson (NJ), Quentin and Kaylee Wynn (GA), beloved nephew Jamie Doyle (NJ), and 2 great grandchildren Dion Wilson, Jr., and Anna Leeyah Wilson.

His two special Angels Sheri Sweeney and Martha DeJesus.

And a host of nieces and nephews.

Interment will be held privately at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent. Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Old Tennent Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
