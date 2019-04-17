|
Ferdinand Slavkovsky
Barnegat - Ferdinand "Fred" R. Slavkovsky, age 82, passed away Saturday April 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Fred was born in Newark on May 19, 1936.
He is predeceased by his parents, Ferdinand J. and Matilda E. Slavkovsky; his beloved wife Patricia A. Slavkovsky and sisters, Elsye Slavkovsky and Matilda Brennan.
Fred is survived by sons; Stephen and William Slavkovsky; daughter, Susan Gull and husband Joseph M. Gull; Grandchildren; Christyn and Shawn Slavkovsky and Rachel Oglivie; Sister, Joan Guglielmo as well as many nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Fred retired from CHUBB Ins. Co. where he had a long career as an Insurance Claims Adjuster. Fred and his loving wife Patricia moved to Barnegat to live out their retirement. He then became very involved in his community with The Men's Club at Mirage where he served as Secretary from 2005-2013, Board of Directors 2005-2015 and Director from 2013-2015. He also was Chairperson of Clubs Meeting Committee for 9 years as well as involved in the Landscaping committee for many years. He and Patricia enjoyed spending time with their friends and neighbors often going to parties and events. He cherished every moment he spent with family and friends. He loved fishing, golf and Wednesday night cards with the guys.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1-3pm, with a blessing service to follow at 3pm at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 West Bay Avenue, Barnegat, NJ, 08005.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The or St. Jude Childrens Hospital.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 17, 2019
