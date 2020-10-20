Fernando Joachim Smith
Tinton Falls - Fernando Joachim Smith, 92 of Tinton Falls, departed this life on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was an avid member of the American Legion Post 266 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2639. He served in the Third Infantry Div. as Forward Fire Observer during the Korean War. Fernando worked as an insurance salesman, a Budget Analyst with the federal government and part-time at the Asbury Park Press until his retirement. Visitation will be Friday October 23rd from 10am until the funeral service at 11:30am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
