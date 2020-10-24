Fernando Sobroza
Apollo Beach, FL - Fernando Sobroza, 70, of Apollo Beach, Florida passed away on October 9, 2020 in Florida. He was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and resided in Manalapan, NJ for over twenty years.
Fernando was a director for Verizon in New Jersey and California where he was employed for 45 years before his retirement.
Surviving are his son, Mark Sobroza; his daughter, Adrienne Maglione and son-in-law Maurice; granddaughters, Gianna and Gabriella; and his former wife, Jacqueline Sobroza.
He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations in his honor to the American Heart Association
.
A memorial service will be held at the Fair View Cemetery Mausoleum, 456 State Highway 35, Red Bank, NJ on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.