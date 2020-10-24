1/1
Fernando Sobroza
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fernando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fernando Sobroza

Apollo Beach, FL - Fernando Sobroza, 70, of Apollo Beach, Florida passed away on October 9, 2020 in Florida. He was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and resided in Manalapan, NJ for over twenty years.

Fernando was a director for Verizon in New Jersey and California where he was employed for 45 years before his retirement.

Surviving are his son, Mark Sobroza; his daughter, Adrienne Maglione and son-in-law Maurice; granddaughters, Gianna and Gabriella; and his former wife, Jacqueline Sobroza.

He will be deeply missed by family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations in his honor to the American Heart Association.

A memorial service will be held at the Fair View Cemetery Mausoleum, 456 State Highway 35, Red Bank, NJ on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Fair View Cemetery Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Higgins Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved