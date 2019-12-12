|
|
Filomena Bagnano
Hazlet - Filomena Bagnano, 95, of Hazlet, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Laurel Bay Health and Rehabilitation Center in Keansburg. Born in Brooklyn, NY she also resided in Middletown before moving to Hazlet in 1979.
Mrs. Bagnano was employed by Woolworth's Store for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Red Bank and was a member of the Widows or Widowers group. Cooking and caring for her family were among her greatest joys. She will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved her.
She was predeceased by her husband Ralph Bagnano in 1969 and by her three brothers. Surviving are her daughter Caroline Newell and her husband Robert of Belford and her son Ralph Bagnano of Eatontown; her grandson Patrick Bagnano and his wife Jennifer; her 3 great-grandchildren: Emily, Charlie, and Nora; as well as her sister Emmanuela Nunzio.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 15 from 2-6 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. Funeral services will be Monday, December 16 at 9 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019