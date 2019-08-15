Services
Laurel Funeral Home
201 Laurel Ave
West Keansburg, NJ 07734
(732) 787-0258
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Ann's
Carr Ave.
Keansburg, NJ
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laurel Funeral Home
201 Laurel Ave
West Keansburg, NJ 07734
Howell -

Filomena (Phyllis) Krackomberger 69 of Howell New Jersey passed peacefully August 8, 2019. She was born in Bronx NY. She lived in Keansburg, New Jersey for 30 years and she worked for Paratransit for many years. She enjoyed cooking, weekends with her sister, taking care of her family and spending time with her dog and grand dogs.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William, her parents Peter and Lucy Mosca, and her brother, Richard Mosca, and brother-in-law, George Papaleo. She is survived by two sons, William and his wife Kelly, of Las Vegas, NV, and Steven and his wife, Millie, of Ft. Myers, FL. Her sister, Dolores Papaleo, and brother, Peter Mosca, both of New York and sister in law Marie Mosca, as well a nephew, Christopher Papaleo, and a niece, Jennifer Papaleo Hunter, and many other nieces and nephews and a great-nephew.

Visiting will be Friday, August 16, 2016 from 6-8 pm at the Laurel Funeral Home, 201 Laurel Avenue West Keansburg, NJ 07734. A Mass will be held Friday at 9:30 am at St. Ann's, Carr Ave., Keansburg. Entombment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery Middletown, NJ

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the doctor Theodore Atlas foundation which focuses particularly on the needs of children, 543 Cary Ave., Island, NY 10310 718-980-7037. For further information & condolences visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 15, 2019
