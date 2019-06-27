Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Eatontown - Filomenia "Phyllis" Skorenko, age 96 of Eatontown, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at home. Phyllis was born in Newark and lived in Toms River before moving to Eatontown 5 years ago. She was office manager at McCrory's of Toms River before retiring and a parishioner of St. Justin Roman Catholic Church in Toms River and a member of its Rosary Altar Society and Senior Club.

She was predeceased by her husband Henry in 1979. Surviving are her son and daughter in law, Kenneth and Lynn Skorenko of Ocean and two grandchildren, Kenny Skorenko and Christine Pummill.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30 from pm 4 pm until the time of the service at 7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Interment will be private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in East Orange. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the VNA of Central Jersey-Hospice, 23 Main Street, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 27, 2019
