Floernce Bussiere
Toms River, NJ - Florence "Dolly" Bussiere, 90 of Toms River, NJ died peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Rose Garden Nursing Home in Toms River, NJ. Florence was born in Pleasantville, NJ and lived in Englishtown and Neptune, NJ before moving to Toms River, NJ. She was a bartender for Freehold Raceway Park in Freehold, NJ for many years. Florence was a very active member of Neptune Township Senior Center, Forever Young /Red Hat Society.
Dolly is predeceased by her husband, George Bussiere, her parents James and Josephine Cincotti, her sons James and Louis Bussiere and her daughter Nancy Sawyer, her brother Albert (Honey) Cincotti, Anthony (Chich) Cincotti, Richard (Peanut) Cincotti, and her sister Madeline Ernst.
Dolly is survived by her children Gail Johnson and her husband Robert Johnson of Toms River, NJ, and George Bussiere and his wife Lucille Bussiere of Grand Gorge, NY; Loving Sisters Dorothea (Cincotti) Windsor and her husband Ken Windsor, of Ocala, Florida, Rose Marie (Burns) Cincotti of Ocala, Florida, brother Jimmy Cincotti and his wife Judy of Ocala, Florida and Ronnie Cincotti of Ocala Florida and her Grandchildren and her Great Grandchildren.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Dolly will be laid to rest of Friday, May 1, 2020 in Sea Girt, New Jersey.
The arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. Committal will be private. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020