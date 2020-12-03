Flora Adele Golda
Flora Adele Golda, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother was called from us on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.
Flora was born on August 8, 1927, the oldest child of Raymond F. Ryno and Geneva N. Ryno (nee Bailey). Raised in Hillside, New Jersey, Flora attended Hillside High School where she was the President of the Debating Club and a member of the archery and rifle teams. While at Hillside High, she also met her future husband, Eugene Robert Golda.
Inspired by her aunt, Helen Ryno, Flora chose teaching as her career and attended the New Jersey State Teachers College at Montclair. She graduated in 1948 with a BA degree in English and Social Studies. She began her teaching career in 1948 in Matawan Township, New Jersey. Studying summers, she earned her MA degree in 1950. Most of her 41-year teaching career was spent at several schools in Holmdel Township. She truly enjoyed the last several years of her career teaching Honors (Advanced Placement) English at Holmdel High School.
Eugene and Flora were married on August 9, 1953 at Saint Michael the Archangel in Union, New Jersey. They settled in Middletown. When their son Eugene Michael was born in 1955, Flora took a leave of absence for several years. She was a proud and devoted mother.
Retiring in 1997, Flora remained active. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her home, and was a member of a local hiking club and a book club. She was an avid reader. She frequently visited her son, daughter-in-law Kathleen, and her grandchildren Andrew, Samantha, Jillian and Jennifer in West Chester, Pennsylvania. In 2016, she relocated to the Quadrangle, a retirement community in Haverford, Pennsylvania, to be nearer to her son and his family.
A woman of faith, she served for many years as a lector during masses at her parish, the Church of Saint Catherine, Holmdel. She memorized both readings and delivered them flawlessly.
Flora's husband Eugene died unexpectedly in 1989. She was also predeceased by her brother, Raymond R. H. Ryno, her daughter-in-law Kathleen, and her granddaughter Samantha.
Flora A. Golda loved and was loved. She missed her husband every day for 31 years until they were reunited. "Real love stories never have endings."
The family asks that friends and family to share a favorite memory of Flora in the comments or via private message
A funeral Mass will be held Monday, December 7th at Saints Simon and Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, PA. Visitation will be from 1000 - 1030 followed by the mass. Burial will follow at 1400 at Fair View Cemetery, Red Bank, New Jersey.
"What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him." - 1 Corinthians 2:9
Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com