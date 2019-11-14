|
|
Flora E. Robinson
Toms River - Flora E. Robinson, 93 of Toms River, passed away peacefully November 11, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Portland, Maine, she lived in Harrington Park before moving to Toms River in 1993. Flora worked for Bergen County Board of Social Services as a Social Worker for 25 years before retiring. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church for many years. Aside from being an avid reader, Flora will be remembered for her love for cats and dogs. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Bernard Robinson; grandson, Andrew Robinson; son, Andrew Robinson; granddaughters, Jessica Robinson, and MaryHelen, and grandson, Jason Robinson.
Flora is survived by her sons, Patrick Robinson and his wife Beverly, and Willard Robinson; daughter, Dorothy Robinson and her fiancé Artie; her sisters, Dorothy Zapp, and Jacqueline Rengers; grandchildren, David Robinson, Sarah Sperling and her husband Scott, and Meghan Goltsch and her husband David; great grandchildren, Dustin, Lola Robinson, Sawyer Sperling, Quinn Sperling, Julianna Goltsch, Marley and loving nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Condolences may be made by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Nov. 14, 2019