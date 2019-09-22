|
Flora Mae Kocserha
Ocean County - Flora Mae Kocserha passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Ocean County, New Jersey. Flora was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, in June of 2003, and her siblings, Anita, Lawrence, Annie, Edna and Adam. She is survived by her sister, Rosemary Kent, and her husband, Graham; her daughter, Joanne Soffer, and her husband, Jerry; her son, John Edward; her grandson, Jeff Soffer, and his wife, Karalyn; her granddaughter, Katie Soffer; and many nieces and nephews throughout New Jersey and Canada; along with many friends. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Church of St. Martha, 3800 Herbertsville Road, Point Pleasant, New Jersey 08742. Cremation and burial will be private. For a full obituary, go to www. colonialfuneralgroup.com, Brick, New Jersey.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019