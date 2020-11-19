Florence A. Jones
Brick - Florence "Flo" Jones of Brick, NJ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, at the age of 89. Born in February 1931 in Jersey City to Polish immigrants, Henry and Marion Dudek, she lost both parents to illness by age 8 and was raised by her maternal grandmother (Babcia) and her Aunt (Ciocia).
She met our Dad, Bill Jones, who served in the Navy, after the war and like so many returning veterans, was married in 1950. They moved from the city to the "country" and raised their family in the small town of Brick Township (1958) where she lived for 60 years, raising 4 children. When her husband died suddenly in 1978, "Flo" amazingly raised her youngest two children on her own. She worked full time for the Brick Township Schools where she met many of her lifelong friends. She retired at age 67 and loved to volunteer at the Ocean Medical Center.
She loved nothing more than to be with her family and watch them grow and succeed. She was always there to support her children and grandchildren, whether at sports events, baptisms, graduations, weddings or all the holiday dinners. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are her son, Thomas and wife Michelle of Toms River, son William D. and his wife Claire of Brick, son Timothy and his wife Michelle of Toms River and daughter Christine and her husband Ed Cole of Brick. She leaves behind eight grandchildren: Lauren, Billy Joe, Matt, Whitney, Kelly, Bryan, Luke and her special needs granddaughter Amy, whom she adored and cared for, and seven great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association
or The Special Olympics
, New Jersey. A private family service and mass of Christian burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Bay Head, NJ. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements