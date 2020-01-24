Services
Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
501 Highway 79
Morganville, NJ 07751
(732) 566-5300
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
501 Highway 79
Morganville, NJ 07751
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
501 Highway 79
Morganville, NJ 07751
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clements Church
Burial
Following Services
St. Gabriel's Cemetery
Marlboro, NJ
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Opramolla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence A. Opramolla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence A. Opramolla Obituary
Florence A. Opramolla

Aberdeen - Florence A. Opramolla, 87, of Aberdeen, peacefully passed away with her sons at her side on Thursday, January 23 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Thomas and Mary Prendergast, she resided in Aberdeen for 52 years. In 1955, Florence married the love of her life-the late Joseph A. Opramolla-to whom she remained faithfully devoted for 56 years. From this union, three sons were born: Joseph, Charles, and Paul, all of whom share the middle name "Gerard" in honor of the patron saint of mothers, Gerard Majella.

She earned her degree from St. Catherine's School of Nursing in 1954, fulfilling her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse. She worked in various hospitals in New York City, Arlington, VA and at Bayshore Community Medical Center in Holmdel, NJ. However, of all her accomplishments, nothing brought Florence more joy than being a mother. She absolutely adored her boys. She also had a special love for cats and provided a loving home to so many over the years.

Florence was a beautiful person inside and out. She is an inspiration to all of those who knew her. She was known for her amazing ability to stand strong and remain courageous, always holding her head high despite the many ailments that she suffered from in her later years. Florence will be dearly missed by so many.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Anthony; son, Joseph Gerard; sisters, Katherine and Mary; and beloved brother-in-law, Erich Desch. Surviving are her loving sons and their wives, Charles and Jodi of Old Bridge, Paul and Anne of Freehold; her brother and his wife, Thomas and Marie Prendergast; her sister-in-law, Joan Desch; four grandchildren, Matthew Joseph & fiancé Meagan, Alison Rose, Daniel Won, and Bailey Jane; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, as well as a long list of cherished friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Waitt Funeral Home, 501 Hwy 79, Morganville. A funeral mass will be offered on Monday, January 27 at 10AM in St. Clements Church, immediately followed by a burial at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Marlboro.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -