|
|
Florence A. Opramolla
Aberdeen - Florence A. Opramolla, 87, of Aberdeen, peacefully passed away with her sons at her side on Thursday, January 23 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Thomas and Mary Prendergast, she resided in Aberdeen for 52 years. In 1955, Florence married the love of her life-the late Joseph A. Opramolla-to whom she remained faithfully devoted for 56 years. From this union, three sons were born: Joseph, Charles, and Paul, all of whom share the middle name "Gerard" in honor of the patron saint of mothers, Gerard Majella.
She earned her degree from St. Catherine's School of Nursing in 1954, fulfilling her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse. She worked in various hospitals in New York City, Arlington, VA and at Bayshore Community Medical Center in Holmdel, NJ. However, of all her accomplishments, nothing brought Florence more joy than being a mother. She absolutely adored her boys. She also had a special love for cats and provided a loving home to so many over the years.
Florence was a beautiful person inside and out. She is an inspiration to all of those who knew her. She was known for her amazing ability to stand strong and remain courageous, always holding her head high despite the many ailments that she suffered from in her later years. Florence will be dearly missed by so many.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Anthony; son, Joseph Gerard; sisters, Katherine and Mary; and beloved brother-in-law, Erich Desch. Surviving are her loving sons and their wives, Charles and Jodi of Old Bridge, Paul and Anne of Freehold; her brother and his wife, Thomas and Marie Prendergast; her sister-in-law, Joan Desch; four grandchildren, Matthew Joseph & fiancé Meagan, Alison Rose, Daniel Won, and Bailey Jane; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, as well as a long list of cherished friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Waitt Funeral Home, 501 Hwy 79, Morganville. A funeral mass will be offered on Monday, January 27 at 10AM in St. Clements Church, immediately followed by a burial at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Marlboro.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020