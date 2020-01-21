|
|
Florence Abood Horvath
West Long Branch - Florence Abood Horvath age 94, of West Long Branch, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Sunday January 19, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 12, 1925 to Hatim and Rosine Abood, the second of four children. Her family moved to Belmar, NJ when she was 9 years old. She later moved to West Long Branch in 1968 and remained there until her death.
Florence graduated from Asbury Park High School. She then went on to work as a secretary for the Department of the Army at Fort Monmouth for 20 years. It was there that she met her future husband, Louis.
Florence enjoyed reading, playing bridge, bowling, and going to the beach in Belmar. After the death of her husband in 2017, Florence remained in her house with her caregiver, Claudette Dieujuste. Florence and Claudette travelled together several times to Claudette's native country of Haiti, getting her first passport at the age of 92. She was welcomed with open arms into the Haitian community, joining Claudette's family and friends at church, weddings, picnics, and other functions.
She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Louis Albert Horvath, Jr. and also by her sister Helen Filan, niece Carol and nephew Ray. She is survived by her daughter Jeanne Lenczyk and her husband Robert of Fair Haven, NJ, two grandchildren; Nicholas Robert Lenczyk of Fair Haven, NJ and Mark William (Morgan) Lenczyk of Fort Wayne, Indiana, one sister, Lillian Harris of Walnut Creek, CA., one brother Raymond Abood of Highland Ranch, CO., her cousins; Sally Lame, Elaine Stornelli, several nieces and nephews and her loving and devoted caregiver Claudette.
Visitation will be held on Friday January 24, 2020 11am-12pm at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Avenue, Asbury Park. A Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at Noon. Interment will follow, Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ebenezer Church of God of Prophecy, 1035 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park NJ 07712.
For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020