Florence Barbara Kasper
Lavallette - On January 10, 2020, Florence Barbara Kasper (nee Bachmura) joined her husband of 58 years, Edward Walter Kasper, in heaven. Florence was born in Irvington, NJ on January 5, 1928 and was a lifetime resident of New Jersey living in Irvington, Newark, Livingston and Lavallette.
Florence was predeceased by her husband Edward, her mother Anne, her father Stanley and her brother Frank. She is survived by her three children and their families. Her son Kenneth and his wife Kathleen, of Chester, NJ and grandchildren Allison Kasper Wehler and her husband Alan, Brian Kasper, his wife Rebecca and great grandchildren Benjamin and Caroline, and Colleen Falco and her husband William; her daughter Kathryn Bohrson and her husband Christopher of Poway, CA and grandchildren Craig and Michelle; and her daughter Karla Clark and her husband Scott of Medford, NJ and grandchildren Sean and Dylan.
Florence enjoyed her summer home, which became her retirement home, in Lavallette for 54 years. She was a parishioner of St. Bonaventure Church, now St. Pio's, in Lavallette and was active in many parish organizations. She was an avid knitter and reader.
Friends and family may pay their respects at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 706 Grand Central Avenue in Lavallette on Monday from 2:00pm -6:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Church, Lavallette on Tuesday at 10:00am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation on Florence's behalf to either The , 1355 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309 or The Ocean County Library, Upper Shores-Lavallette Branch, 112 Jersey City Avenue, Lavallette, NJ 08735.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020