Florence Calabrese Lordi
Jackson Twp - Florence Calabrese Lordi, 91, of Jackson Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Born in Glen Ridge, she moved to Avenel in 1954 and then to Jackson in 2005. She was a volunteer at Rahway Hospital (now known as RWJ University Hospital) for over 25 years. In Avenel, she enjoyed being a member of a walking club that walked every morning at Merrill Park. In Jackson, she was a member of the Westlake Italian American Cultural Club. She was a communicant of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church.
Florence is survived by her husband of 71 years, Richard D. Lordi of Jackson; her daughter, Linda Hoffman of Toms River; and her son Dennis J. Lordi of Old Bridge. Florence is also survived by six grandchildren, Heather Lance of Annandale, Christopher Hoffman of Toms River, Richard G. Lordi, Jr. of Hampton, Erik Hoffman of Toms River, David Lordi of Roebling and Melissa Basmajian of Monroe Township; and by her nine Great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend its thanks to the 6th Floor Brennan Nurses and staff at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, for the care they gave to make Florence's stay as comfortable as possible.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 4-7 PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. A funeral gathering will be offered at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Her Funeral Liturgy will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. Interment will follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery, 53 Inman Ave., Colonia, NJ 07067. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Florence's memory to Meridian Health Foundation, 1340 Campus Parkway, Building C, Unit 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 20, 2019