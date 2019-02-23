|
Florence Colella
Whiting - Florence Colella, 88, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019 at Community Hospital.
She was born in Passaic, New Jersey. Florence served as a Yeoman in the U.S. Navy 1951 - 1955 during the Korean Conflict. She was stationed in Maryland, Hawaii and California. Florence earned the National Defense and Good Conduct Medals. She was very active throughout her younger years playing basketball, softball, golf, bowling, swimming and dancing. Florence received her LPN at age 48, was President of her graduating class and served as a pediatric nurse for a short time. She was predominately a stay at home Mom who was a devoted, loving mother to her children and grandchildren. Florence also enjoyed needle point, playing Scrabble, bridge, bingo and shuffle board. She was an avid sports fan especially of the Fighting Irish.
Florence and her husband John lived in several states while in the service together and later as a result of his Executive position with the Prudential Insurance Company including New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. They traveled extensively upon his retirement to several countries including Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany, and South Korea where John worked as a consultant for Prudential of Korea. Until her declining health began several years ago, they wintered in Jupiter, Florida.
Florence is predeceased by her parents, John and Josephine Ziemba, six siblings and her granddaughter Victoria. She is survived by her beloved husband John of 63 years, her five children, sons Patrick, John, daughter Karen Murray (Robert), sons Paul (Mary Ann) and Barry (Heather). Florence is also survived by her sister Emily DiSiena and brother John Ziemba. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and five greatgrandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Road, Toms River, NJ, Monday, February 25, 4-8 pm and Tuesday, February 26, 9 - 10am. The funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, February 26 at 10:45am at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Chapel in Whiting, NJ followed by burial services beginning at 12:30pm in the chapel at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 23, 2019