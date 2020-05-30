Florence D. Meredith



Freehold Township - Florence D. Meredith, 88, of Freehold Township died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Applewood Estates Healthcare Center, Freehold Township. Mrs. Meredith was born in Burlington and was a longtime Freehold area resident.



Her husband, James Arthur Meredith, died in 2006.



Surviving are four sons, James Meredith and wife Kaye, Charles Meredith and wife Aurica, Ronald Meredith and wife Joann, and Kevin Meredith; a daughter, Bonny Dronne and husband Paul; a sister, Grace Holman; eight grandchildren, Charlie, Christie, Kyle, Justin, Jaclyn, Tyler, Ava, and Chase; and nine great grandchildren.



The interment will be held at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.



Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store