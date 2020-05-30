Florence D. Meredith
Florence D. Meredith

Freehold Township - Florence D. Meredith, 88, of Freehold Township died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Applewood Estates Healthcare Center, Freehold Township. Mrs. Meredith was born in Burlington and was a longtime Freehold area resident.

Her husband, James Arthur Meredith, died in 2006.

Surviving are four sons, James Meredith and wife Kaye, Charles Meredith and wife Aurica, Ronald Meredith and wife Joann, and Kevin Meredith; a daughter, Bonny Dronne and husband Paul; a sister, Grace Holman; eight grandchildren, Charlie, Christie, Kyle, Justin, Jaclyn, Tyler, Ava, and Chase; and nine great grandchildren.

The interment will be held at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.

Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

