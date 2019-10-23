Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Degenhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Degenhardt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Degenhardt Obituary
Florence Degenhardt

Galloway Twp - Florence Degenhardt age 88 of Spring Village, Galloway Twp. passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 22nd. As a young girl she studied Ballet and Art and after raising her 5 children and retiring she enjoyed traveling with her husband William. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio and lived most of her life in North Jersey, Secaucus, Teaneck and Wood Ridge before moving to Toms River 17 years ago. She was predeceased by her husband William Degenhardt and her son Mark Rochford. Surviving are her children Denise Rochford, Noreen Rochford, Michael Rochford and William Rochford, 9 grandchildren Alanna Camacho, Melisa Rodio, Bianca Camacho, Siobhan Parks, Isa Payne, Kareemah Payne, Juan Payne, Matthew Rochford and Megan Rochford, 4 great-grandsons Benjamin, Theodore, Sonny and Westley. Words cannot express the gratitude for the loving care over the past eight years of Florence from the staff of Spring Village and Grace Hospice as she traveled her journey through Alzheimer's. Visiting will be Saturday from 1-2 pm with a memorial service at 2 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in her memory to the of Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Rd., Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now