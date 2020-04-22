|
|
Florence Elizabeth Purcell
Morganville - Florence Elizabeth (Quinn) Purcell, most recently a resident of The Atrium in Morganville, was called home to the Lord on Monday, April 20 at the age of 93, after a brief illness. The seventh child of William and Catherine (Loftus) Quinn, Florence was born on 17 November 1926 in Jersey City, where she was raised with her 10 siblings and where she met the love of her life, William F. (Bill) Purcell, whom she married in 1953. Together they settled in East Keansburg and raised eight children. A long-time member of St Catherine's Catholic Church, Florence was actively involved in the work of such parish organizations as the Rosary Altar Society, the St Vincent DePaul Society, the Bingo committee, and the parish carnival organizing committee. She also served several terms as president of the PTA for St. Catherine's Elementary School. A lifelong baseball enthusiast, she was a diehard NY Mets fan.
In retirement, Florence and Bill relocated to St. Petersburg, Florida from 1990 to 2009, where she was again an active member of the Holy Cross parish church and the social organizations of her Lake Rich Village seniors' community. After enjoying 19 years of retirement in Florida, Florence and Bill returned to New Jersey and settled in Morganville with their daughters Ruth Brown and Catherine (Kay) Jennings. Florence was predeceased by her parents, nine of her siblings, and her beloved Bill who has been awaiting their reunification since 2009. Short of stature (4' 8') but huge in impact, our beloved "Pocket Grandma" is survived and will be sorely missed by her baby sister Alice Daly of Jersey City; her children William Purcell (Rumi) of Nagoya in Japan, Mildred Fritz (Gerard) of Whiting and Tarpon Springs, Ruth Brown (Philip) and Kay Jennings (Kevin) of Morganville, Timothy Purcell (Deborah) of Old Bridge, Terence Purcell of Middletown, Marie Battle (Thomas) of Freehold, and Joanne Klich (Anthony) of Middletown; 19 grandchildren and their spouses; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, their spouses and children; and a small group of men known affectionately as the alumni of Florence's Home for Wayward Boys.
Owing to the current pandemic emergency there will be no public viewing or funeral mass. Internment will be at St. Gabriel's Cemetery and Mausoleum in Marlboro. A mass celebrating the life and memory of our sister, mother, grandmother, "great grammie" and aunt will be offered at an appropriate time after the emergency situation has settled. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020