Florence Freiberger
Jackson Twp. - Florence Freiberger, 85, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Coral Harbor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Neptune, NJ. She was born in the Bronx, NY, and resided in Jackson Twp., NJ, for 47 years.
Florence was employed by the Freehold Raceway Mall, Freehold, NJ, where she worked in guest relations prior to her retirement in 2016. Prior to that, she was employed for 15 years as a secretary with Mohlenhoff Insurance Agency, Farmingdale, NJ, and also worked as a volunteer at Jackson Public Library for several years.
Florence, also known as Mema, was loved by all of her friends and family for her positive outlook and zest for life, always eager to get up and go and join in the fun. She was a true friend and devoted mother and grandmother. Her big heart and loving nature will be missed tremendously.
Florence was predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Leonore Turkus; her brother, Gerald Turkus; her daughter, Nancy Freiberger; and by her husband of 43 years, Allen Freiberger in 2003. She is survived by her daughter, Carol O'Hara and her husband, Stephen of Tinton Falls, NJ; and by her grandchildren, Bridget O'Hara of Tinton Falls, NJ, and Mallory O'Hara of New York, NY.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Gathering from 12:00 - 1:30 PM with her Memorial Service at 1:30 PM on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit
www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019