Florence G. Franke
Hazlet - Florence G. Franke of Hazlet, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born Florence G. Warth in Jersey City and lived in North Bergen before settling in Hazlet in 1976. Florence was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Florence was predeceased by her parents, Adolph and Florence (Ryan) Warth, her siblings, Harold, Kenneth, Adolph, Richard and Warren Warth and Joan Rizzuto. She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 61 years, George A. Franke, her loving children, George Franke of Norwich, NY, Renee Franke-Furlong and her husband, James of Hazlet, Florence McCarthy and her husband, John of Holmdel and her cherished grandchildren, Ryan Furlong, Aidan McCarthy and Alexandra McCarthy. Florence will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. All services are private. Interment will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Keyport. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020