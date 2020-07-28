Florence Grassia



Hazlet - Florence Grassia, 92, of Hazlet, NJ, passed away after a brief illness July 27, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born to the late Nicholas and Camella Donatiello July 28, 1927 in Newark, NJ. Florence graduated from Barringer High School in 1944 where she was voted "Most Athletic" in her class and carried a love of sports and a competitive nature throughout her years. She married Joseph Grassia in 1947 and lived together in Newark for ten years before relocating to Hazlet. Florence is survived by four sons and their families; Vincent and Holly, Nicholas and Vincent Jr. of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; Nicholas of Long Branch; David and Ivana and Antonio of Howell; Christopher and Gerry and Isabella of Glen Rock. Florence was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years in 2000.



Fiercely loyal to her family, she never missed a soccer, basketball, or baseball game, band concert, or musical production of any of her children. "Flo" enjoyed sports, had a great arm, excellent backhand and could tear up the bocce courts. She was a lifelong NY Yankees fan and especially of Joe DiMaggio. Often overheard would be a neighborhood kid calling in the front door "Can your mother come out and pitch stickball to us?" Flo loved learning and took classes in pottery, sewing and tailoring, secretarial skills and acquired a real estate license at age 75. She loved gardening and would grab anyone off the street to "come back and check out my flowers and tomatoes". She rode her bike around the neighborhood after dinner, stopping and chatting with neighbors along the way - more chatting than riding. She loved the brand new red bicycle she received for her 80th birthday. Flo was very proud of her Italian heritage and followed everything Italian - art, music, history, and, of course, food. She was an accomplished cook and baker, having an extensive collection of cookbooks and cataloged recipes which she would pull up and print out for anyone who asked. She was quite a lady.



The family is ever grateful to the friendly, kind, and compassionate caring of everyone at Bayside Manor Assisted Living where Flo was fortunate to have resided for the pst three years. She lived happily there and made many friends in her new family.



She was our darling and we'll miss her. Flo was blessed with a long life of excellent health, wondrous moments, a loving family and cherished memories. Funeral arrangements are private. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to info@pflegerfuneralhome.com



Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.









