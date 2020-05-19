Florence (Gore) Guippone
Florence (Gore) Guippone, 84 years old passed away on Saturday at Jersey Shore Hospital in Neptune, NJ. Born in the Bronx, NY, Flo attended Cathedral HS in NYC and Suffolk Community College in Long Island. She enjoyed a successful career as a Senior Claims Adjuster with Liberty Mutual and as a private contractor until retirement in 1997. She became part of the Four Seasons at Wall community with her husband Allen that same year. Flo had a strong faith and loved her Church, St Marks of Sea Girt, where she was active in The Eucharistic Ministry. She loved playing golf and bridge, travel and shows on Broadway. Flo loved her family more than anything and was loved by all.
She is survived by her husband Allen of 63 years, her 4 children, Allen and Patti Guippone of Millsboro Del, Jeanne and Jim Morrissey of Madison Ct, Ed and Fran Guippone of Jackson NJ, and Paul and Colleen Guippone of Cleveland Ohio. Also her 11 grandchildren, Jimmy and Kaitlin Morrissey of North Haven Ct, Paige and Rich Zschoche of Fairfield Ct, Kellie and Tess Morrissey of Stamford Ct, Nicole and Simon Bowman of Sinking Springs Pa., Mike and Sarah Guippone of L.I.C. NY, Allie and Danielle Guippone of Moriches NY, Eddie and Grace Guippone of Jackson NJ, P.J. and Andy Guippone of Cleveland Ohio. Also 8 Great Grandchildren, Charlie and Ben Bowman, Freddie and Susie Guippone, Finley Guippone, Meadow and Wilder Zschoche, Addie Morrissey. She is also survived by her sister Peg Rose of Copake, NY.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan. Entombment is private at St. Catharine's Mausoleum, Sea Girt. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. In Flo's giving spirit memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choices or do a good deed in honor of her. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020.