Florence Helen Pattee
Toms River - Florence Pattee (94) of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully at home on November 12, 2020.
Florence was the wife of the late Joseph Pattee and the beloved mother of Diane Pattee. She was born in New York City and was a proud resident of Brooklyn, NY before moving to New Jersey. In 1992 Florence and her husband moved to Greenbriar Woodlands in Toms River, where they established many special friendships and became parishioners of St. Luke's Church. Florence was a kind, warm and caring person who had the ability to make everyone feel special and accepted.
Florence is survived by her daughter; her brother Edward; and by nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and their families, to whom she was a devoted aunt.
A private service will be held for family members. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Florence's memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/FlorencePattee
). Visiting will be Wednesday 10:00am until 11:00am at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will begin 11:00am at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. www.silvertonmemorial.com
.