1/
Florence Ivan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Ivan

Middletown - Florence Ivan, 96, of Middletown, New Jersey passed away peacefully at home with family at her side on August 13th. She was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey and resided in Middletown for the past sixty-six years. Florence was employed by Old Anaconda Copper Works in Perth Amboy, New Jersey as a Data processing Supervisor for over twenty-five years.

Florence was a devoted and loving family woman. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and doing arts and crafts. She was involved with the Catholic Daughters of America who provided support for charities. She attended weekly events at the Senior Citizens Center in Red Bank where she played cards with her friends. In addition to these activities she was a devout Catholic and was a Eucharist Minister for St. James Church.

She was predeceased by her husband Emery. They were married for forty-nine years.

She is survived by her four daughters. Vallorie Wilson and her husband Terrence, Janice Stashak and husband Gerald, Judith Ivan, and Kathleen Berryman and husband Joseph. Eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ 07701. In keeping with the current state mandates regarding COVID-19, face coverings must be worn by all visitors and will not be provided by the funeral home. Guests will be directed to briefly greet the family and exit the building as soon as possible thereafter. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 am at St. James R. C. Church in Red Bank on Monday, August 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation meridianhealth.com/GIVE 732-751-5100.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Thompson Memorial Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. James R. C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved