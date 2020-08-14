Florence Ivan
Middletown - Florence Ivan, 96, of Middletown, New Jersey passed away peacefully at home with family at her side on August 13th. She was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey and resided in Middletown for the past sixty-six years. Florence was employed by Old Anaconda Copper Works in Perth Amboy, New Jersey as a Data processing Supervisor for over twenty-five years.
Florence was a devoted and loving family woman. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and doing arts and crafts. She was involved with the Catholic Daughters of America who provided support for charities. She attended weekly events at the Senior Citizens Center in Red Bank where she played cards with her friends. In addition to these activities she was a devout Catholic and was a Eucharist Minister for St. James Church.
She was predeceased by her husband Emery. They were married for forty-nine years.
She is survived by her four daughters. Vallorie Wilson and her husband Terrence, Janice Stashak and husband Gerald, Judith Ivan, and Kathleen Berryman and husband Joseph. Eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ 07701. In keeping with the current state mandates regarding COVID-19, face coverings must be worn by all visitors and will not be provided by the funeral home. Guests will be directed to briefly greet the family and exit the building as soon as possible thereafter. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 am at St. James R. C. Church in Red Bank on Monday, August 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation meridianhealth.com/GIVE
732-751-5100.