Florence J Ammirata
Point Pleasant - Florence J. Ammirata, age 96, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at her home in Point Pleasant. Born and raised in Orange, Florence has resided in Point Pleasant for the last 50 years.
Mrs. Ammirata worked in sales for many years and knew how to outfit a man perfectly. She had a wonderful personality and everyone in the stores loved her help.
She was an active member of St. Martha's RC Church in Point Pleasant, where she taught CCD for many years and was a member of the Rosary Society. Florence was also a member of the Third Order of St. Francis.
Florence was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards and loved Tony Bennett and Padre Pio.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas in 1993.
Surviving are her daughters, Flo Schell and her husband, Charles Wesneske, Jr. of Brielle, NJ and Dona Covino of Howell, NJ; her four grandchildren who knew her affectionately as Mama Mia, Jeff Schell and his wife, Laura of Lincoln University, PA, Walter Schell and his wife, Kelly of Matthews, NC, Peter T. Covino of Pt. Pleasant, NJ and Lauren Baumbach and her husband, Jason of Howell, NJ; her five great-grandchildren, Ansley, Bryce, Addison, Alexis and Aubrey.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, April 11th at 9:30 a.m. at St. Martha's RC Church, Point Pleasant followed by the entombment at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 8, 2019